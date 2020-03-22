Sa Pobla police have so far fined 31 people for state of emergency violations. 22-03-2020

A man in his forties has been fined by the local police in Sa Pobla for a violation of the state of emergency measures, having gone onto the streets and repeatedly banged a drum.

There were a number of calls to the 112 emergency number about this one-man "procession" in the centre of Sa Pobla.

The police report that they have so far fined 31 people for breaches of the state of emergency measures. The great majority of them have been Sa Pobla residents between the ages of 30 and 45, none of whom had a justifiable reason for being on the streets.