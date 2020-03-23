Pacific and Sea & Us at Club de Mar. 22-03-2020

With entrance to ports being strictly controlled, yachts in Majorca are unable to go anywhere.

The state of emergency measures mean that there can be no sporting events, and these include regattas. The Copa del Mediterráneo in Puerto Portals, which should have taken place at the weekend, has been one victim. Another is the Trofeo Princesa Sofia, which has three venues - the Real Club Náutico de Palma, the Club Nàutic S'Arenal and the Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa (Can Pastilla) - and which was due to have started on Wednesday.

Marinas have ceased their activities because of the measures, while certain ports, e.g. Palma, are only operating essential services. With entrance to ports being strictly controlled, yachts in Majorca are stuck here for the time being.

In the superyacht category, these include Pacific, which belongs to Russian Leonid Mikhelson and is at Club de Mar in Palma, where Sea & Us is also anchored. It apparently belongs to the head of the Russian VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin.