Supermarket Shut Down Is Fake News
Police say a rumour spread via WhatsApp claiming the Army is planning to shut down supermarkets in the Balearic Islands is completely untrue.
The hoax apparently started a few days ago and has caused significant alarm in communities with people swarming into supermarkets all over the island on Monday morning and panic buying.
The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, warned at the weekend that sharing false information and causing alarm is counterproductive and irresponsible.
The National Police have issued a warning via Twitter telling people it’s extremely important to trust information that comes Direct from Official Sources only.
¿Propósito de la semana? ¡NO DIFUNDIR BULOS!
Confía exclusivamente en la información recibida a través de fuentes oficiales DIRECTAS, no en alguien que dice que "tiene siempre información de toda esta historia" 🙄🙄🙄#Estevirusloparamosunidos#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/2Yem7wHRGz— Policía Nacional (@policia) March 23, 2020
