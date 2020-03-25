Marina Ferragut, at her stall in Mercat de l'Olivar. 24-03-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The markets in Palma are still open but there’s hardly any customers because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Quite a few of the fishmongers have already shut up shop completely and others are only open a few days a week.

At Mercat de l’Olivar, vendor Marina Ferragut, says she’s not sure if her business will survive the coronavirus lockdown.

“These days there are few customers and less fish, I would say both are down by 85%,” she says. “There’s less produce because only 50% of the fishing fleet is going out and you also have to take into account the bad weather days, when they don’t go out at all and the fact that providers in the Peninsula have closed. The truth is that if we continue like this, we will also close.”

Prices have plummeted and Marina is offering fresh shrimp from Majorca for 59.90 euros per kilo.

“A few weeks ago it was between 20 and 30 euros more expensive and we have squid for 28 euros today, whereas before it was 10 euros more expensive.”

Pep Cunill, is also a fishmonger at Mercat de l’Olivar and he only works with products from Majorca.

“The number of visitors has dropped by 80%. We have shrimp at 45 euros, it’s dropped 40% in price because there is no demand from restaurants. We keep our stall open because it cannot be that people go to Mercat de l’Olivar and are not able to find fresh fish, a product that is not a priority in supermarkets," he says.

“While the fishermen go out, we will be open,” said Ginés and Tinita. “We cannot leave people without fresh fish. The shrimp is cheaper and the customers are not taking advantage of it, but we are not going to reproach people for staying at home.”

José Martín, who’s also from Mercat de l’Olivar, is selling shrimp for 42 euros.

“A few weeks ago it was 50-60 euros, but the rest of the products we offer have kept their prices,” he says.

But those bargains may not be available everywhere, one buyer at the Santa Catalina Market in Palma said he hasn’t seen any bargains on offer since the restrictions were put in place.

“We still buy everything we need from the fishmongers and I do not see that prices have varied much,” says Pedro García, “we always come to the market for fish and for meat, we go to the butchers.”

Roser Orús, also buys what she needs at Santa Catalina market.

"I come here because I still find all kinds of fish, even if it is frozen, which is not available in supermarkets."