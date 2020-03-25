Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 25-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Another three people have died from Covid-19 in Majorca bringing the total number of fatalities in the Balearic Islands to 19.

A 90-year-old man with underlying illnesses who tested positive for Covid-19 died from pneumonia at Son Espases Hospital, a 75 year patient with previous respiratory problems died in Son Llàtzer Hospital and another 75 year old patient passed away in Manacor Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, Spain now has more coronavirus deaths than China.

In the last 24 hours 738 people died from the virus in Spain, increasing the death toll to 3,434.

Health Officials say more than 47,610 people nationwide are now infected with coronavirus and at least 5,000 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, mostly in Madrid and Catalonia.

The Director of the Health Alerts Centre, Fernando Simón, has stressed that because there is a 7 to 10 day delay between when a person is infected and the coronavirus being confirmed, the data cannot be precise.