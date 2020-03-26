Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma. 26-03-2020 Pere Bota

Another 3 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands taking the total number of fatalities to 22, according to the Ministry of Health.

The victims include an 80-year-old woman with previous pathologies who was admitted to the Son Llàtzer Hospital; a 65-year-old man with cancer who passed away at Son Espases Hospital, and a 90-year-old woman with a previous pathology at the Palmaplanas Clinic.

There are now 562 people infected with Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands but there’s expected to be a marked increase in diagnosis this week as the virus peaks.