News
3 more coronavirus deaths in Majorca
Another 3 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands taking the total number of fatalities to 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
The victims include an 80-year-old woman with previous pathologies who was admitted to the Son Llàtzer Hospital; a 65-year-old man with cancer who passed away at Son Espases Hospital, and a 90-year-old woman with a previous pathology at the Palmaplanas Clinic.
There are now 562 people infected with Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands but there’s expected to be a marked increase in diagnosis this week as the virus peaks.
Comments
