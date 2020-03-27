Transport
Parking Free-For-All
Delivery truck drivers are complaining that the spaces reserved for loading and unloading goods are full of cars.
The ORA service has been suspended during the coronavirus lockdown so drivers are parking wherever they want.
"They do not take into account that loading and unloading stations cannot be occupied," says the President of the Balearic Goods Transport Association, Ezekiel Horrach.
Employers are appealing to drivers not to use the loading bays to make life easier for the people delivering vital supplies.
"We have to deliver to individuals, pharmacies and grocery stores," says Horrach, who complains that the situation is causing health and safety problems for carriers who have to deliver produce every day, especially in Palma.
Comments
Marc / Hace about 2 hours
You only have to witness the appalling parking practices in Palma when the ORA are working normally to predict what would happen without them. Utter selfishness.