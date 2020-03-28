News
Four more dead from coronavirus
Four more people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, taking the death toll to 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
A man in his 80s with previous lung disease and a 42-year-old woman with pneumonia caused by coronavirus, died at Son Espases Hospital.
A man in his 60’s with an underlying illness and a woman about 70 years old with oncological pathology both died at Manacor hospital.
The Ministry of Health has published a graphic detailing the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Spain since the health crisis began.
