30 dead from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands. 28-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Four more people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, taking the death toll to 30, according to the Ministry of Health.

A man in his 80s with previous lung disease and a 42-year-old woman with pneumonia caused by coronavirus, died at Son Espases Hospital.

A man in his 60’s with an underlying illness and a woman about 70 years old with oncological pathology both died at Manacor hospital.

The Ministry of Health has published a graphic detailing the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Spain since the health crisis began.