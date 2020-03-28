Glynis German in front of the home-made altar before start of ceremony. 25-03-2020 Glynis German

Majorca experienced a unique first this week when it hosted the world’s first live Internet funeral.

The strict ordinances imposed in the Balearics to manage the COVID-19 pandemic have radically affected the traditional format of funerals in this popular holiday island. The normal ceremony has been restricted to just 15 minutes with ten or fewer attendees.

Glynis German – a trained funeral celebrant - both organised and conducted the online ceremony with EFM Tanatorio Crematorio II at the Bon Sosec crematorium.

“It’s important that family get the closure with a positive goodbye and we accomplished that by using modern technology thus enabling even wider participation by friends and relatives than usual."

In the past, given only seven days’ notice for the funeral, it would have been impossible to get to the live event. Over the Internet, virtual family members as far afield as the UK and the USA were able to participate.

Staff at the Bon Sosec crematorium facilitated the ceremony with their customary solemnity and efficiency to an empty hall, as they don’t yet have the necessary technology.

The deceased’s family and friends joined the ceremony online from across the world. “Zoom technology allowed me to officiate the ceremony from my home, knowing that staff at the crematorium would advise me the moment they began the cremation so that the mourners and I would be synchronised at home, everyone online for the ceremony” explained German.

The family of the deceased agreed that the ceremony was a beautiful experience and carried all the respect and solemnity usually accorded to the bereaved family on these occasions.

A mourner who joined the ceremony on-line from the UK said; “What a lovely service, and much nicer than being at the crematorium.”