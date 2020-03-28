30 dead from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands. 28-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that 862 people are now positive for coronavirus in the Balearics, which is 107 more than Friday and represents a daily increase of 14.1%.

Nationwide there are 62,324 cases of Covid-19 and 8,189 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. There have been 5,690 fatalities in Spain since the epidemic began and 30 of them were in the Balearic Islands.

That said, the number of confirmed infections has been steadily decreasing since last Monday.

From Monday to Tuesday there was a 19.5% increase in infections, 17.5% from Tuesday to Wednesday, 17.4% between Wednesday and Thursday, 14.3% from Thursday to Friday and infections went up by 14.1% in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases in the Balearic Islands amounts to 1.19% of the total positive cases nationwide and 0.5% of the patients died from COVID-19.