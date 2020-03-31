Cordoned off to prevent accidents in Sa Calobra. 31-03-2020

Escorca town hall is demanding that the Costas Authority takes charge of the damage that was caused in Sa Calobra by Storm Gloria.

Among other things, the walkway from the dock has had to be cordoned off. The mayor, Antoni Solivellas, says that the situation was reported to the Costas two months ago. "We've had no response. The port of Sa Calobra is in a bad way. We have had to close access because of safety."

Elsewhere, the electrical installation for the tunnel to the Torrent de Pareis was damaged, while at Cala Tuent the wooden walkway for the boats from Puerto Soller was also affected. Work had been done to this a few months ago. It was widened and fitted with handrails. The town hall will fix this itself, as it has an administrative concession from the Costas. Otherwise, Solivellas fears that because of the current situation, repairs will take even longer than might have been hoped.