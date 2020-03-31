Consell town hall is organising balcony parties. 28-03-2020

The oldest residents of Consell can remember the times of the Civil War when the fiestas for their patron were prohibited. In order to have some celebration, "rebel" fiestas were held on balconies.

Something similar is now happening. Consell is one place in Majorca where there is improvisation in creating community events on balconies. The town hall's FaceLive invited residents to take part in a "tardeo" party on Saturday afternoon. There was music from speakers. There were banners on balconies, Christmas lights and decorations, and the local police joined in with a drive past.

The town hall says that there will be another Tardeo Consell Home. It will be this Saturday from 18.30 to 20.00. As with the first one, people will be invited to share photos on social media.