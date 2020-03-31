Environment
Pod of dolphins spotted off Palma
The sharp fall in sea pollution and nautical acidity because of the lockdown have given marine activity a new lease of life.
A few weeks ago, dolphins returned to the canals of Venice and this morning a pod of dolphins were spotted and caught on video in the Bay of Palma just off the Can Pere Antoni beach, in front of the convention centre, infamous for its regular sewage spills during the summer when it rains.
Another pod appeared in Puerto Soller.
