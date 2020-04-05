Twenty-two more cases reported on Sunday. 05-04-2020

Sunday's figures for coronavirus cases in the Balearics show an increase over those on Saturday but nevertheless reflect the regional government's optimism regarding the development of the virus.

Four more people have died, taking the number to 75, while there are 22 new cases. There have now been 1,293 positive cases, with 461 people having recovered, an increase of 39 from Saturday.

Dr. Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional committee for the management of coronavirus, said on Saturday that we would "not have to be depressed" if there were more cases on Sunday. The trend is downward.

In the whole of Spain, the number of positive cases is 130,759, with 12,418 fatalities and 38,080 people cured. The number of deaths over the past 24 hours - 674 - is the lowest for the past eight days. The number of new cases - 6,023 - is the lowest since 23 March.