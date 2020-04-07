Balearics has lowest coronavirus growth rate in Spain. 07-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

On Monday there were 27 new cases of coronavirus in the Balearics giving it a growth rate of -9.93%, which is lower than anywhere else in Spain, according to data from the National Institute of Epidemiology.

The only place with a figure anywhere close to that is Extremadura with -9.42% and the national average is -0.63%.

The figures for the Balearics are also backed up by the R0 number, which is the number of people who are infected with coronavirus.

When the R0 number is 1, cases do not increase and when it is below 1, a decrease in cases begins.

The Balearic Islands now have an R0 of 0.63 and is the community in which the number of patients is decreasing the most.

The national average is 0.94 and two territories are still above one: Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha.

Diagnosis in the Balearic Islands dropped from around 100 cases a day during the week of March 16-22 to about 60 a day last week and the last two weekends have also shown a marked decrease in cases.

Data for Sundays, which is reported on Mondays, was much lower than for other days.

There were 69 new cases on March 22 compared to 78 on Tuesday and the 84 on Wednesday, then on March 29 there were 42 new cases, compared to 69 on Tuesday and 62 on Wednesday.

Last Sunday 27 new people tested positive, taking the total number of infections to 1,320.

531 have now been discharged and show no signs of the virus and there were 6 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 81.

More than 80% of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital and the rest are being treated at home.

224 people people in Nursing Homes and Disabled Centres have been diagnosed with coronavirus, 203 of them are Health Professionals and the rest are residents.

"The main concern right now is the Residences because they have a high risk of contagion," said Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Committee.

18,000 rapid tests for coronavirus have now arrived in the Balearic Islands, but Dr Arranz was unable to say what criteria is required for a test.

De-escalation of Restrictions

With regard to the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, Dr Arranz said it will be a gradual process and requires proper planning.

"The position of the Government, the Ministry of Health and experts is that confinement should continue at least until the end of the month," said Dr Arranz. “The most important thing is to avoid a rebound of cases.”

Regarding the debate about whether or not the entire population should be wearing masks, Dr Arranz pointed out that “if not used properly they can be dangerous and should only be used for high-risk situations." He also said again and that constant hand-washing is more important.