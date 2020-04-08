Entertainment
Soller undecided about Festival celebrations
Sóller Town Council hasn’t officially suspended the Fira and Firó Festival, yet, but it looks pretty certain that it will not go ahead because of the coronavirus restrictions.
It's the most important celebration of the year in Soller and contrary to what happens in other municipalities, the Solleric Government Team has so far refused to formally agree to suspend it.
"The Government delegation has advised us to be patient" before making a statement but says "we are all sure that it will be cancelled," Mar Castañer, the Councillor for Fiestas said on Tuesday.
He also says he is in constant contact with the Firó groups and that "it has already been decided that the celebrations will not be moved to any other date this year.
The Fira & Firó Festival always takes place during the second week of May and is a re-enactment of the ‘Moorish’ invasion of 1561 when Arabs tried to lay claim to the town of Soller. They started marching from the Puerto Soller, but the women from the town were having none of it, they covered the path with treacle and attacked the invaders with stone catapults, forcing them to retreat.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.