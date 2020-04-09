36 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. 09-04-2020 Ultima Hora

For the first time since the coronavirus State of Emergency began, there were no deaths in the last 24 hours in the Balearic Islands and the number of fatalities remains at 89.

The Ministry of Health says there were 36 new infections on Thursday, April 9, taking the total to 1,448.

132 patients have been admitted to Intensive Care Units and 696 have been discharged, 80 of them in one day.