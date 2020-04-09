Medical equipment stolen from Majorcan company warehouse. 09-04-2020 XOÁN REY

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of masks and other medical equipment which belonged to the Majorcan company Oxidoc and was stored in a warehouse in Santiago de Compostela.

Oxidoc filed for bankruptcy in 2012 with debts amounting to 37.5 million euros. The Palma Law Firm dealing with the liquidation reportedly contacted Police when the alleged theft was discovered.

The haul included two million masks, gowns and gloves which the thieves allegedly shipped to Portugal at the beginning of February just as the first coronavirus cases were being reported in Spain.

National Police Investigators doubt that any Institution or Health Centre would be interested in products that have no guarantee and a 2015 expiry date.

The thieves allegedly removed the products from their original packaging before selling them on the Portuguese black market.

Europol has announced that it is working authorities in Portugal to locate all the medical equipment stolen from the Galician warehouse.