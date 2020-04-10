Number of coronavirus cases by age group. 10-04-2020 Ministry of Health

People aged 40 to 59 are the most affected by coronavirus in the Balearic Islands and 82% of fatalities were over 70 years old, according to Public Health data.

The report, which was updated as of 12 noon on April 7, also shows that the day the largest number people tested positive was Father’s Day, March 19, when 90 patients we confirmed with Covid-19; 51.48% of them were women 48.52% were men.

It also notes that in the Balearic Islands, 44% of the people who are infected are being treated at home, 42% are in hospital and 9% have been admitted to the ICU.