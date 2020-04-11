News
74-year-old caught breaching the State of Emergency
A 74 year old man was arrested in Palma on Thursday for going out in the street.
He claimed he ‘only wanted to get some air” but Police say he had already been given eight citations and arrested three times.
Five other people were arrested the same day for breaching the restrictions.
Local Police arrested a man in Palma who had a history of complaints.
The National Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Manacor for allegedly attacking the authorities after Officers warned him that he was breaking the State of Emergency.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for drinking alcohol on a Public road and he was also a repeat offender who had been sanctioned nine times and arrested twice.
A 45-year-old man who was also detained for drinking had several previous warnings.
A man who was riding a bicycle with another person on the back was arrested in Son Gotleu.
