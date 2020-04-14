Coronavirus infections increase in the Balearic Islands. 14-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed one death and 21 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday.

There have been 118 COVID-19 fatalities and a total of 1,571 infections on the islands since the crisis began.

There was no change to the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday which is still 145 and a total of 871 patients have now been given the all clear and discharged from hospital, including nine in the last 24 hours.

The fact that the number of patients admitted to the ICU hasn’t increased in the last 24 hours is very good news. The average length of stay is 20 days, so it is essential that these units are available for the most seriously ill patients.

There were 5 fatalities and 16 new cases on Monday, 10 deaths and 27 new infections on Sunday.

The decrease in fatalities on Tuesday is welcome news, but as has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, deaths are sometimes not reported for several days because it takes time to confirm whether the victim had coronavirus or not.

The number of new cases is slightly higher than on Monday, but the overall downward trend continues.

The Balearic Islands are one of the autonomous communities least affected by COVID-19 and as Dr Javier Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Coronavirus has explained, the figures will go up and down as the pandemic is overcome but always with a downward trend.