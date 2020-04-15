Another 7 coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands. 14-04-2020 CAIB

Shares:

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 7 more coronavirus fatalities in the Balearic Islands, taking the total to 125.

There are also 35 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,660 since the health crisis began.

149 patients are now in the Intensive Care Unit, which is four more than on Tuesday and 881 people have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

The figures are higher than they were on Tuesday when one person died from COVID-19 and 21 new cases were confirmed.

Dr Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Autonomic Committee, says the daily see-sawing of numbers and deaths will continue until coronavirus is eradicated but overall the downward trend will be maintained.

The Balearic Islands is one of the autonomous communities least affected by the pandemic and the number of patients who've been discharged from hospital is higher than the number of active cases.

The Government insists that the State of Emergency must continue to prevent the spread of Covid-19.