Tourism
Ciudadanos want two-year suspension of the tourist tax
Ciudadanos are demanding that the Balearic government adopts measures for the "immediate" recovery of the islands' tourism. The party has registered a motion with parliament that calls on the government to boost all activity related to tourism, while a specific measure it is advocating is the suspension of the tourist tax for two years.
Party leader in the Balearics, Marc Pérez-Ribas, insists that "we cannot allow the government to continue to improvise when we know that the tourist season will not start until August - and then only modestly". There needs to be a strategic plan for tourism. This should include tax incentives and protection for the hotel industry and for the complementary offer (restaurants, etc.).
The tourist tax, Pérez-Ribas argues, should be suspended for a minimum of two years. Air and sea connectivity needs to be guaranteed, and the government should promote the Balearics as a safe destination.
When asked about a suspension of the tourist tax earlier this week, tourism minister Iago Negueruela replied that the tax doesn't affect competitiveness and that right at the moment "in effect, there is no sustainable tourism tax" as no tourists are arriving.
