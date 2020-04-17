Palma town hall will turn blue. 17-04-2020

The front of the town hall building in Palma will be lit up in blue on Saturday evening from half eight. This will be to thank the children of the city for their "good work and great efforts" during the lockdown.

A town hall statement notes that Palma was declared a Unicef Child Friendly City in 2018, adding that the Children's Council has been active during the lockdown in setting challenges for children, such as drawing, making banners and painting murals.

A meeting of this council was due to have been held in March, but this was after the state of alarm was declared. There is to shortly be a virtual meeting instead at which further activities for the city's children during the lockdown will be discussed.