Public Hospitals reschedule surgeries postponed by coronavirus crisis. 24-04-2020 CATI CLADERA

Public hospitals in the Balearic Islands have begun to resume their normal surgical activities and are scheduling operations that were postponed by the coronavirus crisis and outpatient consultations that had to be suspended.

In the last few weeks, the majority of resources were allocated to the coronavirus health crisis and the Health Service now wants to recover a third of healthcare activity in Hospitals and Health Centres.

Juli Fuster, General Director of the Health Service, and Healthcare Director, Eugenia Carandell, presented the first phase of the healthcare revival plan for the Balearic Islands on Friday.

Family will also now be allowed to visit patients who have coronavirus and are seriously ill, providing they comply with the security measures.