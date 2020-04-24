4 more Covid-19 fatalities confirmed in the Balearic Islands. 12-04-2020 CAIB

Shares:

The Ministry of Health has confirmed four more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 172.

There were also 17 new infections, making 1,878 altogether.

The good news is that 34 people have been discharged and no longer have any symptoms of the disease, which means 1,081 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands since the pandemic began.

1,040 people have been hospitalised with coronavirus, including 18 more since Thursday and 166 of all patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The incidence rate accumulated in the last 14 days has fallen again and now stands at 28.97 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Balearic Islands are still in fifth place behind Murcia with 5.69 cases, Ceuta with 10.62, Melilla with 13.87 and the Canary Islands which has fallen from first to fourth position with 13.87.

On Thursday there were four coronavirus fatalities in the Balearic Islands and 25 new infections and the Ministry of Health has revealed that 41% of Covid-19 deaths in the Balearic Islands were in Nursing Homes.

There are now 625 positive cases, 21 less than on Thursday and 30,583 laboratory tests have been performed, 27,745 of them were PCR and 2,838 were antibody tests.

In Majorca, 348 people are hospitalised, 56 are in the ICU and 477 are being attended to by UVAC.

In Minorca, 10 people are hospitalised, 5 are in the ICU and 6 are being attended to by UVAC.

In Ibiza, 35 are hospitalised, 9 are in the ICU and 20 patients are receive care from UVAC.