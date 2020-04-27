Healthcare Professionals disinfect with hand gel. 26-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

There was disappointing news from the Ministry of Health on Monday as four more coronavirus deaths were confirmed in the Balearic Islands, taking the total to 179.

There were also 5 new infections, making 1,859 altogether. The Ministry of Health has changed its criteria and now only reports new cases of Covid-19 for patients who’ve been diagnosed via a PCR test and does not include those who were tested for antibodies.

“Antibody tests are used to identify people who have already had coronavirus, which according to experts, should not be counted as new cases,” said the Health Minister, Salvador Illa.

1,062 patients have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 166 of them are still in the Intensive Care Unit, but there were no additional ICU patients in the last 24 hours.

The good news is, another 13 patients have completely recovered from the disease and no longer show any symptoms, which means 1,136 people in the Balearic Islands have beaten Covid-19.

Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Autonomous Coronavirus Committee confirmed the lowest number of new infections in the Balearic Islands on Sunday.