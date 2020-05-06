Home delivery orders go through the roof. 29-04-2020 Gorka Alvarez

Shares:

Hundreds of bars and restaurants have been forced to close because of the coronavirus crisis, but others are managing to keep their heads above water by ramping up home deliveries and offering customers a box of their best produce at reasonable prices in a bid to survive.

Since last Monday, customers have been able to pick-up food at restaurants and bars themselves by appointment.

But during lockdown a lot of people have rediscovered a love of cooking and the home delivery trade is booming with clients ordering the ingredients for their favourite dishes and drinks or cocktails and having them delivered right to the door.

Raimundo Burger has distributed hundreds of bags containing all the ingredients for his succulent hamburgers to customers in Palma.

The ‘kit’ costs 30 euros for two people and comes with a step by step recipe so that the results are as close as possible to the original dish.

Can Pintxo in Sóller, offers a choice of two menus and delivers the ingredients within 48 hours.

Their packs cost 55 euros for two people and 100 euros for four and also include dessert. There’s video-recipes for each dish on the company website and delivery is free island-wide.

After a succulent hamburger or a delicious selection of pinchos, what could be better than a cocktail or a long drink from the Brass Club.

The Rafa Martín store offers an extensive selection that even come with ice.

Each package includes the ingredients for two drinks, the minimum order is 20 euros and customers can also order vermouth, pataillas, anchovies, mussels or even Iberico ham from Salamanca.

Of course, to make sure the food and drinks are exactly the same as they are in your favourite bar or restaurant you would really need to ask the cook or bartender come to your house and do the honours, but that would definitely cost a lot more money and unfortunately right now it’s definitely against the lockdown rules!