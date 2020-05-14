Coronavirus figures have improved substantially. 14-05-2020 Cati Cladera

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed one more coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Thursday, taking the total to 216.

There was also one Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, making 1,958 altogether.

1,131 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began, 171 have been admitted to the ICU and 1,492 have beaten the disease.

On Wednesday there were 5 Covid-19 fatalities and 4 new infections and all of them were in Residences.