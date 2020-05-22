Palma, Majorca 22-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Signs and posters are going up at beaches in Palma to make sure everyone is aware of the 2-metre social distancing rule when Phase 2 gets underway in Majorca on Monday.

Palma Mayor, José Hila, announced the details for different areas at a press conference on Friday, along with Sonia Vias, Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism & LGTBI, Neus Truyol, Councillor for City Model, Dignified Housing & Sustainability and Francisco Ducrós, Councillor for Sports.

8 km of Palma beach will be open to the public from Monday and the only restrictions will be a 2-metre space between groups and a maximum of 15 people in each group.

Mayor Hila also indicated that Informants, Lifeguards and Police will be deployed to beach areas to make sure that the rules are met and the information posters are in place.

"I would ask that we do not all go to the beach on the first day, that it be done in stages. I don't think we want to end up imposing fines on everyone who goes to the beach,” he said, adding that the City Council trusts people to behave responsibly.

Sunbathing and swimming is allowed at any time at Palma’s five beaches in Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí, Cala Estància, and Playa de Palma.

Palma City Council echoed calls for beachgoers to act responsibly, both from an environmental and health point of view and said personal items, such as towels should be kept close together.

Showers and bathrooms at the beach will be closed.

Sports and Professional or Recreational activities are allowed as long as there’s no physical contact and social distancing is maintained.