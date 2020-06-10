CovidRobot at Son Espases Hospital. 09-06-2020 Endesa

Shares:

Robots capable of carrying out thousands of coronavirus PCR tests in one day have been donated to 17 hospitals in Spain, including Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The CovidRobots cost 100,000 euros each, can perform 2,400 PCR tests in a single day and 70,000 in one week.

The one for Son Espases Hospital was paid for by Endesa and it should be up and running in 10 days.

The initiative was the brainchild of five friends, most of whom are researchers and was financed by Merlin Properties, Endesa, Banco Santander, Experis of ManPower Group, Línea Directa Aseguradora, Telefónica, the Fundación Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria de Santiago de Compostela, the Fundación Profesor Novoa Santos, Auren and some anonymous donors.