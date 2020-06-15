Tourism
Travel boss says Majorca will have a good holiday season
The Chief Executive of travel giant, TUI, Sebastian Ebel, said in Palma this afternoon that Majorca could look forward to a good summer season.
He was speaking as the first German tourists arrived on the island as part of a test scheme. They are set to be the first of many. Ebel said that demand for holidays to the island in Germany was high.
TUI is not expected to start operating holiday flights from Britain until the middle of next month despite the fact that Spain will allow British tourists to visit from next week.
The British government is under pressure to scrap the two week self isolating period for arriving travellers.
