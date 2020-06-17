Dimonis de Sa Pedrera in Muro on Friday. 17-06-2020 Pilar Pellicer - Archive

At this time of the year, the fiestas would normally be getting into full swing. For obvious reasons they cannot. The first major fiestas of the summer are those for Sant Joan (Saint John the Baptist). One aspect of Sant Joan, the gatherings on beaches on Sant Joan Eve (23 June), will not be happening this year. Town halls have been announcing that beaches will be closed.

Programmes are very much reduced, and the number of people who can attend events will be limited. In Muro, the summer solstice demons' spectacular is taking place; it's on Friday.



Wednesday, 17 June

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 17.00 Street decoration, ringing of bells and raising of flags.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.30: Sonada Covid-19 - Es Reguinyol xeremier pipers. Sant Joan Baptista belltower.



Thursday, 18 June

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 22.00: Opening address. Concert by Rabinovich. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. Ticket needed; capacity 120.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Procession of pipers and raising of flags. C. Massanella to Plaça Església. 20.30: Pregón opening address, videoclip of Mancor hymn. Plaça Església.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 18.30: Children's entertainment - Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. Limited capacity. 22.00: Acoustic party - Orquestra Galatzó. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. Limited capacity.



Friday, 19 June

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 17.30: Children's playground - 30 minute turns; limited to groups of 30 children. Plaça Dalt. From 22.00: Supper and concerts involving five bars; music outside the bars - Cas Puput, Can Bernat, Forn de la Vall, Pentagona and Sa Piscina.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Pedrera, "Solstici Estiu 2020" (Summer Solstice 2020). Plaça de Toros (bullring). Limited capacity.



Saturday, 20 June

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas. 20.00: Opera and zarzuela - Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Andreu Riera (piano). Sant Pere Church.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 22.00: Outdoor cinema. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. Ticket needed; capacity 120.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 18.00: Children's activities fair. Plaça Ajuntament, Plaça Baix, Plaça Dalt, Plaça Església. Groups of ten children. From 20.00: Supper in the streets. Twenty people maximum per table; four metre distance between tables.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Concert - Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. Escola Graduada. Free; limited capacity. 22.00: Concert - Cris Juanico. Convent Cloister. Five euros. Tickets from ticketib.com.



Sunday, 21 June

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 11.00: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. At the sports ground. 19.00: Majorcan dance, pipers, giants and cavallets. Son Morro. Plus opening of the restored old town hall. 21.30: Outdoor cinema - The Lion King. Plaça Església.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 22.00: Concert - Nafas Ensemble. Convent Cloister. Ten euros in advance; 15 euros on the door. Tickets from ticketib.com; limited capacity.