Clubs in Magalluf are not allowed to open

18-06-2020CLICK

The Balearic government announced today that nightclubs and fun pubs with a maximum capacity for 300 people will be allowed to open until 2.30am from this coming Monday.

But, in accordance with the rules and regulations to combat antisocial behaviour, the mega clubs in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni, for the moment, are not allowed to open.

