Entertainment
Lights out for Balearic nightlife...for the moment
The Balearic government announced today that nightclubs and fun pubs with a maximum capacity for 300 people will be allowed to open until 2.30am from this coming Monday.
But, in accordance with the rules and regulations to combat antisocial behaviour, the mega clubs in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni, for the moment, are not allowed to open.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.