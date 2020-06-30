Magalluf, Palmanova or Santa Ponsa are traditionally British destinations. 13-08-2014 David Ramos

Calvia Town Council has launched an urgent promotional campaign to attract German Tourists to areas which are usually highly popular with British tourists.

85% of the tourists that visit Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa come from the UK and Ireland, but those areas have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Xavier Pascuet, General Director of Tourism of the Calvià Town Hall, acknowledges that repositioning Calvia in the German market at this late stage won’t be easy and persuading German tourists to book holidays in areas of Majorca that they probably don’t know very well, will be very challenging.

"It is vital to explain yourself well at source," says Xavier Pascuet, “so an advertising, press and public relations campaign is being launched in the main cities to explain what action is being taken by Hotel Staff and Businessmen in Calvia to establish anti-virus protocols and explain that it’s a safe and healthy destination.