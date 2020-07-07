Palma has the most luxury Private Jets and Air Taxis in Europe. 07-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Son Sant Joan has more private jets than any other Airport in the Mediterranean.

Since borders were opened on June 21, between 20% and 30% of the air traffic at Palma Airport has been Private Jets and Air Taxis from the UK, Spain and other European countries, making it the main destination Airport in the Mediterranean for the Luxury Sector.

The Pilot Plan in Playa de Palma and Alcudia-Can Picafort from June 15-21 reinforced Majorca’s reputation as a safe destination after the coronavirus pandemic and since then Luxury Tourism has taken off.

The 36 Private flights or Air Taxis every day, on average, Monday to Friday and 90 on the weekends has taken AENA by surprise.

“The aircraft parking platform in front of the General Aviation building has been full at the weekends, so space had to be found for the Private Jets and Air Taxis in the parking platform located in front of the Globalia hangar.

Security

Gestair and Mallorca Air are the two service operators, or FBO at the Airport, along with other companies like Europair that sell luxury travel around the world.

"Private flights became more popular during the pandemic, because not only do they offer comfort, time savings, non-stop flying to the destination at the desired time, minimum times at the airport, they also offer greater health security,” said Europair.

The company specialises in private flights and says business was brisk during lockdown and is likely to pick up even more now.

“We organised repatriation flights, medical emergencies and transfers for business trips that were allowed during the State of Emergency and with the lifting of operating restrictions we anticipate an increase in customers who want to use Executive Aviation Services for business and leisure travel.

The companies operating in this niche market point out that a private flight "allows passengers to travel from their origin to their destination without stopping, adapt schedules suit their agenda and fly in a tranquil, controlled space with health and safety guarantees.”

70% of the Luxury Private Jets and Air Taxis arriving at Son Sant Joan Airport come from Germany, 10% from Spain and 15% are from the UK. During the last week of June there was also an increase in flights from Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

The forecast for aeronautical companies in July and August is very positive.

“The number of private jets will increase even more this summer because Majorca is fashionable in the Luxury Segment, there’s less tourist saturation than on commercial jets and the catering and golf offered on the Island is very high quality," said insiders.

European Luxury Residential Tourism is the main cause of the rapid recovery of Private Aviation on the island in the midst of a pandemic.

The opening of borders on June 21 caused a real boom in the use of Private Jets and Air Taxis by the owners of luxury homes and fincas in Majorca because the Island has the lowest levels of coronavirus infection and that has had a positive knock-on effect in International emitting markets.

Entrepreneurs, European executives and families with high economic resources who have properties on the island are driving demand for privately owned services, although many of them either have their own jets or use the company plane.