BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Masks could be compulsory in the Balearics from this weekend
The Balearic government tonight made a U-turn after saying that the wearing of medical masks would not be compulsory, but from this weekend it will become law to wear masks apart from in swimming pools, on beaches or exercising.
Bar and restaurant terrace regulations may be changed as well but the Balearic government will not make it clear until Friday or Saturday.
This comes as a result of a number of COVID spikes on mainland Spain.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.