The Balearic government tonight made a U-turn after saying that the wearing of medical masks would not be compulsory, but from this weekend it will become law to wear masks apart from in swimming pools, on beaches or exercising.

Bar and restaurant terrace regulations may be changed as well but the Balearic government will not make it clear until Friday or Saturday.

This comes as a result of a number of COVID spikes on mainland Spain.