Masks compulsory from Monday in the Balearic Islands. 09-07-2020

The President of the Government Francina Armengol, has confirmed that face masks will be compulsory in all public spaces in the Balearic Island from this Monday, for everyone over the age of 6, regardless of social distancing to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The new restrictions are contained in a Government Resolution which will modify the Decree for the new normality and will be published in the BOIB on Friday or Saturday.

Face masks are not mandatory at the beach, at swimming pools, when carrying out sports activities, or at work unless people are working in public spaces or there is public access.

It will be mandatory to wear a mask on terraces, except when eating or drinking.

People who are unable to wear face coverings for health reasons are exempt.

Until now face masks were only mandatory in commercial establishments or when social distancing of 1.5 metres was impossible.

Anyone caught without a mask will be fined €100.

Armengol says the Government’s priority is to protect the health of residents and visitors, and that face masks are absolutely necessary because "the virus continues to coexist" in Balearic society.

Face masks were made compulsory in Catalonia on Thursday.