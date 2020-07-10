Palma Aquarium, Majorca. archive photo 12-09-2013 Julián Aguirre

With Hotel reservations flooding in, businesses getting back on track and demand increasing every day, Majorca’s Water Parks have decided to open in mid-July, but capacity will be limited to 50%.

Roberto Darias, President of the Balearic Association of Tourist Activities, or Abactur, says "a huge effort will be required by businesses to reopen in the current situation and the limited capacity and compulsory health measures won’t help much but our goal is for 50% of businesses to be open in the second half of this month.”

Abactur's 24 Associated Companies employ around 35,000 workers but because of the coronavirus crisis only about 20,000 will be going back to work initially and all of the companies have been adapted to comply with the new coronavirus protocols required by the Administration.

Darias confirmed that the Soller train and the Drach Caves are back in operation and that the Dels Hams Caves and Traditional Jewellers in Manacor will be up and running soon.

The Hidropark in Alcudía has already opened and Marineland, Palma Aquarium and Aqualand are expected to be reopened to the public from July 15, with capacity limited to 50% in the Parks and 33% in the Caves.

"This year is not going to be profitable, but opening the companies will reduce economic losses because the overhead costs of the attractions are very high," says Darias. "If August and September work well we might just break even, but that will depend on demand and the number of reservations for our entire range of tourist activities."

Leisure Activities

Hotels, bars, cafeteria, restaurants and shops are now open in Majorca but the DRV in Germany and ABTA in Britain, have complained that there’s not enough leisure activity available for tourists who need to have a range of services available in order to enjoy their holidays.