60 fined for partying in Genoa district of Palma. 11-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Dozens of young people have been fined for throwing a party in the Genoa district of Palma.

National Police Officers say at least 60 people were at the event which took place in an open field next to the cemetery.

Acotur Pesident, Pepe Tirado, has described the crowds of young people a as "worrisome" and also criticised the fact that bars in Punta Ballena have to close at 2 o’clock in the morning, forcing tourists out into the streets.