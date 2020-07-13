Hotel Jumeirah, Puerto Soller. archive photo 13-07-2020 Lluc Garcia

Shares:

The Hotel Sector in Majorca has gone from extremely pessimistic to guardedly optimistic after a spike in demand and estimates that between 450 and 500 will be open in July depending on what happens with English tourist bookings, according to the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation and the Hotel Chain Association, or ACH,

The President of the Palmanova-Magaluf Hotel Association, Mauricio Carballeda, says "it was unthinkable a month ago that we would be able to open 30 hotels in July, but the change in the English market has changed that. This in no way alleviates the balance of a tourist season that will be very bad because of Covid-19, but at least we are opening which will benefit our workers. We don’t think we will be able to recover losses from the current crisis until 2022”

Jaume Horrach, President of the Alcúdia-Can Picafort Hotel Association says there are still doubts about the future, but businesses must try their best to survive.

“We think that by the end of the month 50% of hotel accommodation will be operational, but it is a very complicated year, so we must try to encourage people to keep going,” he said. “We are going to lose more being open than closed, but it is our duty to be up to the circumstances.”

It’s the same story in Playa de Palma and Hotel Association President, Isabel Vidal, estimates that in the end around 67 establishments will be in operation.

“Average occupation is forecast to be 36.5% in July, 34.8% in August and 42% in September,” she says. “The truth is that the Pilot Plan in the area has promoted Playa de Palma in a very different way than usual and the Restaurant Sector has responded to demand.”

The President of the Palma & Cala Mayor Hotel Association, Javier Vich, says more than half of its 72 hotels will be open.

“We will have about 45 urban and boutique hotels operational, but the situation is very complicated because the reservations are coming in very slowly and the fear is that outbreaks of coronavirus will ruin all the efforts that businesses have made. We are confident, but any distorting factor could lead to serious economic problems."

Hotels Chains are opening premises in Alcudia-Can Picafort, Playa de Muro, Capdepera, Cala Millor, Cala D'Or, Colònia Sant Jordi, Peguera, Santa Ponsa, Camp de Mar, Soller and other tourist hotspots.

Rural Tourism, Agrotourism and Inland Tourism bookings are also steadily increasing.