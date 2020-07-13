More changes to face mask ruling in the Balearic Islands. 13-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Government has changed its mind on the rules for face masks, yet again, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

Compulsory

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear a mask at all times on public roads, in open and enclosed spaces for public use and in public service areas.

Masks are compulsory at work, in both public and private firms, if social distancing of 1.5 metres cannot be guaranteed or when there is a possibility of contact with people who don’t live in the same home and social distancing is impossible.

At the entrances and exits to cultural and sports shows, the use of a mask is obligatory, except when eating or drinking.

Weddings are restricted to 250 people outdoors and 150 indoors and rehearsals and performances of choirs and bands are restricted to 30 people and everyone must wear a mask except for those playing wind instruments.

Passengers in a private car must wear masks unless they are all living at the same address and it is compulsory for Taxi Drivers and all passengers to wear a mask.

Not Compulsory

It is not necessary to wear a face mask at the beach, at swimming pools, when playing sports or wind instruments or in the countryside and a mask will only be necessary on promenades next to the sea if there are a lot of people.

"During walks next to the coast and in ventilated places, if you can keep the required social distance of 1.5 metres a mask is not necessary, but if promenades are very crowded it will be necessary to wear a mask,” said Minister Gómez.

It is not necessary to wear a face mask whilst eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar.

Those under 16 years of age don’t have to wear a mask when they’re participating in regular activities with a stable group of children, such as at summer schools or camps.

Exceptions

Those with any type of respiratory illness or difficulty which may be aggravated by the use of a face mask, those who do not have autonomy to remove the mask, due to disability or dependency and those with behavioural problems which make wearing a mask unfeasible are exempt from the ruling.

“A face mask is not required in cases of force majeure or a situation of need, or when due to the very nature of the activities of the use of the mask is incompatible," said Minister Gómez, who defended the tightening of the rules for face masks.

“With the recovery of Social, Tourist and Economic activity combined and the increase in Covid-19 cases at National and International level face masks are another measure of prevention and security and have proven to be very effective in slowing down the spread of the virus,” she said. Minister Gómez also referred to a study in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and Slovakia where the use of mandatory masks resulted in mortality rates one hundred times lower than expected.

She also pointed out that in Lombardy, in Italy and competing tourist destinations such as Turkey, masks are mandatory, sometimes even on the beach.

Minister Gomez said "the very good epidemiological situation in the Balearic Islands has allowed the reactivation of the Tourism Industry, but also implies the arrival of visitors from territories with a higher incidence of Covid-19" than in the Islands.

"We think that the use of a mask offers a balance that can protect visitors and residents, whilst allowing a tourist activity, which is essential for economic recovery,” she said.

The Government's resolution also reduces capacity limits at private family and social gatherings to 30 people in closed environments and 70 outdoors.