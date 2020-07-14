Tourism
Beach club in hot water over damning video footage
Official action may be taken against a Calvia beach club that allowed crowds of tourists to party without respecting any of the coronavirus protocols on Saturday.
Video uploaded to social media networks showed dozens of tourists drinking and lounging around a swimming pool, with not a face mask in sight and zero social distancing.
Calvia Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, says that "the Municipality will not put up with this type of behaviour, we do not want anything to delay the recovery or put people at risk."
Over the weekend, Security Forces reportedly intervened at more than 50 premises and private parties which were not respecting the measures established to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
