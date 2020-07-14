More than 50 premises inspected in the Balearics at the weekend. 11-07-2020 CAIB

Shares:

Inspectors carried out 51 checks on premises at the weekend and issued 24 reports for crowding, drinking and non-compliance with coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The Ministry of Public Administration & Modernisation confirmed that interventions were carried out at 10 places in Playa de Palma, 9 in the centre of Palma; 7 in Puerto Alcudia; 1 in Muro; 1 in Bunyola; 10 in Formentera and in 11 stores and two parks in Ibiza.

As a result of the inspections 24 establishments were cited for inadequate social distancing, restaurant staff not wearing masks, insufficient signage or excess capacity. 5 were in Playa de Palma; 7 in Palma; 2 in Puerto Alcudia; 1 in Muro, and 9 in Ibiza.

The SEIB 112 received 18 reports of overcrowding from the public, 14 at places in Majorca, 2 in Minorca, 1 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera.

Crowds of people were reported on beaches and public roads in Ciudad Jardín in Majorca, Es Pujols in Formentera; in the Ciutadella polygon in Minorca and in Son Rapinya; Las Maravillas; Son Gibert; Llevant, and El Arenal in Palma.

Crowding, lack of social distancing and closing time issues were also registered at restaurants in Palma, Inca and Ses Salines in Majorca; Es Castell in Minorca and Playa de Talamanca in Ibiza.

Illegal parties at farms and private homes were reported in Manacor, Algaida and Puigpunyent.

Under the Decree Law the sanctions for advertising and hosting illegal parties or breaching the coronavirus protocols in the Balearic Islands range from €100 to €600,000.