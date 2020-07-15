The Balearic government has acted against "tourism of excesses". 12-07-2020 Michel's

All establishments on Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf are to be closed with immediate effect.

A Balearic government decree, published on the Official Bulletin on Wednesday, also orders the closure of establishments on two streets in Playa de Palma - Pare Bartomeu Salvà and Miquel Pelliça, popularly known as "Schinkenstrasse" and "Bierstrasse". The orders will last for two months. This period may be modified, "depending on the degree of compliance".

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that these measures are being adopted in order to combat "tourism of excesses". He added that, despite the pandemic, there have been "several examples" of this. Stressing that "we do not want" this type of tourist, Negueruela insisted that if "their anti-social practices" spread to other areas, more establishments will face the possibility of closure. "We don't want this type of businessperson or this type of tourist." This message, he said, has been conveyed to tour operators.

The excesses committed in Playa de Palma and on Punta Ballena, the minister explained, are "very specific", but the government will not allow them to damage the image of the Balearics. "Health comes first, and without health there is no economy."

Negueruela and the minister for public administration, Isabel Castro, met the national government delegate Aina Calvo on Wednesday morning and discussed police reinforcements for Magalluf and Playa de Palma.

Police forces in Calvia and Palma, the Guardia Civil and the National Police will be taking part in joint operations with some one hundred and fifty government inspectors in ensuring compliance with the tourism of excesses decree and Covid regulations. There will be special operations this weekend to ensure compliance with the closure orders.