4 new Covid-19 outbreaks in the Balearics this week. 16-07-2020

It’s emerged that a self-employed worker was the source of a new coronavirus outbreak in the Balearic Islands this week.

At least 4 people are infected, one has been hospitalised and another 30 others are under surveillance.

Another outbreak on July 10, originated in the community, which is when it affects a certain location and it’s the type of outbreak that the Authorities fear the most. But the three people infected "do not live together, they shared a situation in which they became infected," said Dr Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee on Infectious Diseases.

A third outbreak recorded in Majorca was within a family and 6 people are infected, although none of them showed any symptoms. 4 others who were in close contact with the family are self-isolating and a restaurant in Cala Rajada where one of them works has been closed until July 24.

The owner put a note on the door of the restaurant explaining what happened and confirming that all the workers had undergone diagnostic tests and the results were negative.

“The health of all of you and our team comes first and when we have more news, we will let you know,” said the Owner in his note.

Those 3 new Covid-19 outbreaks in Majorca and one other in Minorca makes a total of 12 in the Balearic Islands with 63 people infected and 122 others either under surveillance or in isolation.

Optimistic situation

“Even with these figures, the situation is not worrying because the important thing is that the cases are being detected," says Dr. Arranz, who admitted that tracking down everyone who’s been in touch with a coronavirus positive patient is painstaking work.

There are now 122 active coronavirus cases in the Balearics, 21 people are hospitalised and 4 patients in Majorca are in the ICU.

229 people have died from Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands since the pandemic began and 89 of them were from Nursing Homes. 149 people are being monitored by Health Services.

Capdepera

Capdepera City Council reported 9 new infections in the town on Monday but denied that there was an order to put the entire Municipality under lockdown.

The Balearic Servei d'Epidemiologia confirmed 7 new cases but according to Dr Arranz, "it is not a reason to take any action, it would only be serious if the cases skyrocketed and we have lost transmission, but that is not the case.”