15-07-2020

The Government has just issued a raft of new restrictions after groups of German and English tourists went on the rampage last weekend jumping up and down on parked cars, singing in the streets at 0200 in the morning and sharing drinks. None of them were wearing face masks or respecting social distancing.

What measures have been imposed?

All bars, restaurants and shops in Carrer Punta Ballena in Magalluf and the famous Beer and Ham streets in Playa de Palma have been ordered to close.

How long will they be closed for?

They have been shut down for a minimum of 2 months and depending on how tourists behave the closures may be extended.

Won’t the tourists just move elsewhere?

The Government says it won’t hesitate to shut down shops, restaurants and bars in other areas if tourists misbehave.

Are there any restrictions at bars that are still open?

Half-litre glasses and long straws that are usually used to share drinks are now banned everywhere in the Balearic Islands and high tables and stools are also prohibited in Playa de Palma and Magalluf to stop people socialising and make sure they respect the social distancing rules. These measures will also be extended to other areas if necessary.

How will the new rules be enforced??

A joint task force of 100 Government Inspectors, Local police from Palma and Calvià, the Guardia Civil, the National Police and 50 Labour Inspectors is being deployed to Magalluf and Playa de Palma and surveillance will also be enforced at sea.

Are the big clubs and discos opening soon?

All clubs and discos in the Balearic Islands with a capacity of more than 300 people are banned from opening this summer and the Government may veto them opening 2021.

What are the penalties for not respecting the restrictions?

Minor offences, such as exceeding capacity, not wearing face masks or not complying with social distance rules will result in fines of €100-€3,000.

Serious offences, which include organising or participating in meetings or parties where crowding prevents or hinders health and safety protocols or putting people’s health at risk will result in penalties of €3,001-€60,000.

Very serious offences, such as the commercialisation of parties in public or private places, not complying with capacity limitations, having a dance floor or putting people’s health at risk because of crowding will result in fines of up to 600,000 euros.

These sanctions also apply to party boats, tourist rentals and private houses.

If your business has been affected by the closures in Magalluf or Playa de Palma the Majorca Daily Bulletin would like to hear from you.

Email us at editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es.