Guillem Cifre de Colonya Building, Palma. 15-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

An Administrative Officer from the Balearic University, or UIB in Palma has tested positive for coronavirus and 16 others have been instructed to self-isolate.

The affected person, who recently travelled to Barcelona, developed symptoms on July 14 and was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Three people that she had the closest contact with have tested negative and the 13 others are awaiting the results of diagnostic tests.

The UIB has launched a risk assessment and called for calm saying the person affected is an Administrator in the Guillem Cifre de Colonya building, who did not have direct contact with the students.