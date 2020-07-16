Health
UIB Administrator tests positive for Covid-19
An Administrative Officer from the Balearic University, or UIB in Palma has tested positive for coronavirus and 16 others have been instructed to self-isolate.
The affected person, who recently travelled to Barcelona, developed symptoms on July 14 and was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Three people that she had the closest contact with have tested negative and the 13 others are awaiting the results of diagnostic tests.
The UIB has launched a risk assessment and called for calm saying the person affected is an Administrator in the Guillem Cifre de Colonya building, who did not have direct contact with the students.
