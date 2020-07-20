Sanctions issued for non-compliance in the Balearic Islands. 18-07-2020 CAIB

Community Inspectors, Councillors and Security Forces Personnel inspected 62 premises in the Balearic Islands at the weekend.

41 of them were in Majorca and some were at establishments in Playa de Palma and on the promenade; 7 were in Mahón and Ciutadella in Minorca, 8 in San Antonio and Santa Eulalia in Ibiza and 6 in Formentera.

As a result of these inspections 46 reports for non-compliance were filed for excess capacity, lack of social distancing, excessive opening hours, use of masks amongst staff at restaurants and lack of information and proper signage for the public. 30 were in Mallorca, 7 in Minorca, 8 in Ibiza and 6 in Formentera.

These are in addition to the 51 inspections and 24 non-compliance reports filed during the previous weekend, taking the total to 113 interventions and 70 reports, which will now be followed up by the different Administrations involved.

"Despite the fact that the percentage of reports drawn up is high with regard to the number of inspections carried out, the non-compliances observed were mostly mild infractions and the general view of the Inspection Teams is reassuring,” said Councillor Isabel Castro.

Fines for non-compliance range from €100 to €600,000 depending on the seriousness of the infraction.