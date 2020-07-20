26 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands. 20-07-2020 CAIB

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed one new Covid-19 death in the Balearic Islands on Monday, taking the death toll to 230.

There were also 26 new infections , making 2,423 confirmed cases altogether, which excludes 105 positive serologies prior to May 11.

The Department of Epidemiology has confirmed 2,318 cases to the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies, or CCAES.

2,010 of those were in Majorca, 103 in Minorca, 191 in Ibiza and 14 in Formentera.

Another 13 patients have been discharged from hospital, 20 are still hospitalised, 3 are in the ICU and 131 are receiving Primary Care at home.

The latest data suggests that there are still 129 active cases of coronavirus in the Islands, 12 more than on Friday.

In Majorca, 15 people are hospitalised, 3 are in the Intensive Care Units and 107 people are receiving Primary Care treatment at home.

In Menorca, one person is hospitalised and 9 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Ibiza, 4 people are hospitalised, no-one is in the ICU, 7 are receiving treatment at home from local Health Centres in Ibiza, and 8 in Formentera.

39 Healthcare Professionals are under surveillance, 29 in Majorca, 2 in Minorca and 8 in Ibiza and all 12 active infections are in Majorca. A total of 368 cases have been reported amongst Healthcare Personnel since the pandemic began.

Community Public Hospital laboratories have performed 132,695 PCR tests, 10,786 rapid antibody tests and 29,195 serologies.

There are no new coronavirus infections in Nursing Homes, 259 residents have overcome the virus and 89 died.

7 Healthcare Workers are still positive for Covid-19 and 155 have beaten the disease.

In Residences for people with disabilities there are no active cases, all 26 of the residents and 16 workers who were affected have beaten the disease.